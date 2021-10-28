Consumers Want to do More for the Environment, but Businesses Must Take Action and Provide Greener Choices

Share Tweet Share Email

In the lead up to COP26, new research by Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has revealed that there is limited knowledge when it comes to the tangible actions that consumers can take towards leading a more sustainable lifestyle.

It is clear that Britons care about climate change and saving the planet, with two thirds of those surveyed (64%) making lifestyle changes to take action against this across all age groups (66% of 18–24-year-olds and 68% of over 55s.) and almost the same amount (65%) of the population wanting to know if the products they are using are sustainable.

Concern does not, however, always translate into understanding or knowledge for consumers to make significant progress in becoming more sustainable. The results showed that 42% of the population surveyed are not aware of the climate goals that the nation is working towards, including the fact we’re looking to become Net Zero by 2050. 57% don’t know what COP26 is, and there is a limited understanding surrounding the definitions of sustainability terms, such as Net Zero and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Today, Brits are mostly focused around 3 areas: recycling (93%), single-use plastic (69%) and consuming less (55%).

During the year of COP26, there is great opportunity to do more to be more sustainable and consumers are behind this, with 56% of all adults surveyed telling us its important the drinks they’re consuming are environmentally-friendly. Budweiser Brewing Group takes a multipronged approach to achieving this: 1) providing a portfolio of much loved beers brewed with 100% renewable electricity; 2) reducing the carbon footprint of packaging; Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I recently announced it will be producing 5 million cans with the lowest ever carbon footprint in Europe 3) brewing with locally sourced ingredients, including 100% British barley; and 4) investing in green innovation, including a partnership with Protium at our Magor Brewery to become the first brewery powered by green hydrogen. 5) Education; Budweiser released a Green Guide in April containing tips for a sustainable life. For the festive season, the brewer will launch a campaign encouraging consumers to learn more about sustainable brewing and offering the chance to win an electric vehicle or bike to reduce their carbon footprint.

Mauricio Coindreau, Head of Procurement and Sustainability at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I said: ‘Like our consumers, we care about climate change and recognise the importance of conferences such as COP26 to engage in conversations around this topic. We invest a huge amount of time and effort into sustainability, but we want to make it easy and enjoyable for our consumers to make sustainable choices. Climate change is the greatest challenge of our generation, and we want consumers to enjoy their favourite beer knowing we are continuously pursuing our goal to brew the nation’s most sustainable beers.”

Hannah Mills, Olympian, said: ‘It is brilliant to see a business like Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I really driving forward the importance of sustainability. It is clear that we all have a part to play in solving the current climate crisis and this survey has shown that consumers are really behind takin action – we just need to make it easy for them!’