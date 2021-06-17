Cornwall, Lake District And Scottish Highlands Top Staycation List For Britons This Year

Share Tweet Share Email

Amidst ongoing uncertainty surrounding overseas travel, over half of Britons (55%) will holiday in the UK this year, with Cornwall topping the list of desired destinations, closely followed by the Lake District and the Scottish Highlands.

The new research by Hop Software questioned 2,000+ members of the public about what they most look for in a UK holiday, with 34% of people citing a good food and restaurant scene as the main pull, followed by good beaches (32%) and interesting history (22%). A combined 38% of people also quoted access to National Trust properties and hiking as key priorities when selecting a UK destination, exemplifying a new found love for the outdoors.

The same survey revealed that Britons are prioritising quality time with loved ones and mindfulness over sunshine and hedonism on their holidays. When asked about why they wanted to take a UK Staycation, over half of Britons were planning a trip away to spend more time with friends and family, while one in five desired a break in order to get a sense of purpose back and 19% to switch off from work.

Commenting on the findings, Richard Drummond, hotelier and COO of Hop, said: “After enduring multiple lockdowns this past year, and with overseas travel restrictions continuing, Britons are keen to holiday in the UK, which is fantastic news for hoteliers, hospitality business, and local economies alike. Indeed, almost a quarter of people we surveyed said one of the most positive aspects of taking a UK holiday was being able to put money back into the country’s economy.”

“It’s also interesting to see what Britons are looking for in a holiday, with many prioritising quality time with loved ones and time in nature to switch off, rather than blow outs in the sunshine. It’ll be interesting to see if this trend continues once overseas travel restrictions ease – but whatever happens, 2021 is on track to be a bumper year for UK holidays”, Drummond continued.

The top six most in demand UK Staycation locations for 2021:

Cornwall (26%)

Lake District (25%)

Scottish Highlands (17%)

London (14%)

Yorkshire Dales (13%)

Jurassic Coast (12%)

For more statistics like the above, download Hop Software’s latest report in full here.