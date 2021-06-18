England And Scotland Fans To Buy 3.4 MILLION Pints During Euros Clash

Share Tweet Share Email

But ongoing restrictions will severely reduce boost of tournament to pubs in both nations, trade association warns

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has predicted that England and Scotland fans will buy 3.4 million pints on Friday 18th June when the Three Lions play the Tartan Army in group D of UEFA EURO 2020.

However, the trade association warned that the boost to pubs in both nations from beer sales during the match will be severely hampered by ongoing restrictions, including social distancing, no standing and the rule of six.

The trade association says these restrictions will greatly reduce the experience of watching UEFA EURO 2020 at the pub and will limit the number of customers pubs can have viewing the match.

Because of this, it estimates that beer sales during the match will be almost 850,000 pints lower than if the game was being showed without restrictions. This, the trade association says, will result in a loss of revenue to pubs in England and Scotland of £3.2 million on Friday alone, which would have been vital to the sector’s recovery.

Overall, the trade association estimates 14.8 million pints will be sold in England and Scotland on Friday. 3.4 million of these will be sold during the game itself across both nations.

A survey of 1,000 pub goers by the British Beer & Pub Association and KAM Media found that 85% of pub-going football fans believe the current restrictions will negatively impact their experience of watching UEFA Euro 2020 at the pub this summer. Half said they would be more likely to watch UEFA Euro 2020 at their pub if all restrictions on pubs are lifted, despite 91% of football fans saying they missed watching matches at the pub during lockdown.*

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Whether you’re supporting England or Scotland, nothing beats watching the game at the pub.

“We expect fans of both nations to buy 3.4 million pints when watching the game itself.

“Unfortunately, the current restrictions on pubs in both nations mean the experience isn’t going to be the same. No standing and limits on group sizes, as well as social distancing, are going to severely reduce the number of people who can enjoy the game in the pub.

“Because of this, we expect pubs in England and Scotland to sell 850,000 pints less than they would have done without restrictions.

“That will cost pubs in both countries £3.2 million. Given pubs have been closed or faced restrictions for more than a year in both England and Scotland, every little helps and is critical to their recovery and survival.

“Given the delay in England to the lockdown and with rumours suggesting a similar delay could be coming in Scotland, it is a real great shame that fans will not even be able to enjoy the tournament without restrictions in the latter stages. All restrictions on pubs in England and Scotland must be removed as soon as possible for our sector to survive and recover.”