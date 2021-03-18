Cornwall’s Catering & Hospitality Trade Show Cancelled

Share Tweet Share Email

Unfortunately, the Expowest Cornwall trade show in Wadebridge, originally due to take place in March, and then postponed until May, cannot take place this year.

“Currently, some events will be able to take place from the 17th of May. But, up until the opening date, we are simply not permitted to hold the show by law.” says Mike Anderson, MD of show organisers, Hale Events.

“Frustrating and disappointing as it is, the risk for all involved is too great. The planning and investment required to prepare for these shows is significant, and we cannot insure against a Covid-19 related postponement. We would rather plan with confidence, for all involved in the show.”

The organisers are also monitoring holiday bookings for UK holidays, which are building strongly in Cornwall, and the South West.

“We know that bookings are strong for Cornwall this year, with so much current doubt and confusion over foreign travel.” says Hale’s Marketing Manager, Jennifer Trotman. “Hospitality businesses, under the current roadmap, can re-open to indoor trade on the 17th of May, albeit with some restrictions in place. After an incredibly challenging year, we know how important it will be for them to maximise business with their customers.”

“We appreciate how important new innovative products and services are for catering, hospitality and retail food and drink businesses, to be as competitive and profitable as possible, so we’re delighted to extend an invitation to our Source trade show, which takes place on 8th & 9th June at Westpoint, Exeter. This event, with its new indoor and outdoor layout, can take place, with the support of the venue.“ continues Jennifer.

“We look forward to welcoming the Source trade show back to Westpoint in June. We will be working in collaboration with Hale Events to deliver a safe show which meets with the prevailing government guidelines.” said Richard Maunder, Chief Executive of Westpoint Exeter.

For companies interested in exhibiting at Source, they should contact Paul or James on 01934 733433. For any business owners wishing to attend to meet the exhibitors, registration is free of charge by visiting www.thesourcetradeshow.co.uk.

Expowest Cornwall will now take place in 2022 on the 1st and 2nd of March, and you can find out more at www.expowestcornwall.co.uk.