CPL Learning Launches Free Coronavirus E-Learning Course

CPL Learning, the learning & development partner to the hospitality sector, will launch, on Thursday 12th March 2020, their Coronavirus – Taking Proactive Action e-learning course. This free course has been produced in collaboration with David Edwards, SpeakEzi, a member of the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health who has a wealth of experience in food safety, integrity and protection in senior, board and consultant capacities.

Developed for the hospitality industry, this course has been designed to support businesses in making preparations and contingencies to deal with Coronavirus (COVID-19). Aimed predominantly at outlet management it covers topics such as what is Coronavirus, areas to consider and plan, operational tips and training guides and materials. A range of additional support materials to be used in venues will also accompany this course.

“This is a challenging time for hospitality businesses, and we felt it was important that we took steps to support the sector and help to protect the well-being of team members and customers.” said Martin Hilton, Director of Learning and Education, CPL Learning.

“We partnered with the experts at SpeakEzi so that we could share their knowledge and best practice advice” continued Hilton, CPL Learning.

The course also draws from key government information, data and research from CGA and advice from UK Hospitality. The course will be continually updated, and new versions will be released to reflect the changing situation and advice.

This free course is available to all those working in hospitality via cpllearning.com website or it can be allocated onto current client’s platforms quickly and with ease.