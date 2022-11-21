Craft Union Pub Company Announce Winners of Operator Awards 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Craft Union Pub Company, which was named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards, has announced this year’s winners of its Operator Awards.

The Operator Awards recognise the best of the best across the company and celebrate the hard work of Operators carried out over the last year across all its sites. The winners spanned across ten categories from best sales to pub of the year.

All the winners celebrated alongside one another and with senior members of Stonegate Group including Ian Payne, MBE, Chairman of Stonegate Group and Frazer Grimbleby, Craft Union Operation Director. The categories and winners included:

Most Outstanding Pub of the Year – Winner: Chris Hodge, The Rose & Crown Worthing

Best Community Pub Operator – Winner: Jonathan and Tanya Childs, The Garden House Norwich

Best Compliance Award – Winner: Jason Herringshaw, The Tiger Inn Cottingham

Best Events – Winner: Cherylynn and Kira Mallinson-Brown, The Pack Horse Leeds

Best Investment – Winner: Lee Lomas, The Beehive Inn Droylsden

Best Newcomer – Winner: Catherine Bulford, The Phoenix Rainham

Best Sports Performance – Winner: Claire Turner, The Moot Hall Arms Leeds

Demonstrating Craft Union Values – Winner: Carole Jones, The Wig & Pen Swansea

Best Sales – Winner: Annie McTaggart, The Central Hotel Middlesbrough

Best Profit Growth – Winner: Andrew Noon, The Black Bull Brigg

Nick Andrews, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “Congratulations to all of our Operators who won awards at this year’s Operator Awards, you should be very proud of all of your efforts and hard work.”

Craft Union Pub Company celebrated seven years of trading earlier this year with the investment and reopening of its very first pub, The Market Tavern in Hanley. It has the philosophy of putting brilliant pubs back at the heart of local communities and works closely with the pub’s Operators to do this and maintain the role their pubs play in customers’ lives.

Craft Union also launched a bespoke learning and development programme this year names Elevations, supporting its teams in becoming the best they can be and providing a great offering to their communities.

Nick continued: “Our Operators work so hard in making their pubs brilliant and doing all they can to be involved with their communities, it is great to see the Craft Union philosophy being displayed. We do our utmost to support all involved with Craft Union from running a successful local business to personal development. As our teams grow, we are excited to see all the amazing work that will be carried out at our pubs across the country.”