Craft Union Pub Company raises over £6,500 for Motor Neurone Disease Association

Team members from the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company have recently taken part in ‘Craft Union on Tour’, a 100km bike ride in West Yorkshire to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A team of Craft Union Regional Managers, Operations Directors and senior team members, recently put on their lycra and helmets to hit the roads of Wakefield and surrounding areas, cycling 100km in aid of a charity bike ride. The group of keen cyclists, road for just over ten hours, passing by a number of Craft Union pubs in the North of England, where they were cheered on by the pub teams and customers.

Each of the team was able to raise money through the support and donations of their venue’s local communities, fellow colleagues, friends and family. The Craft Union family has raised a grand total of over £6,500.

This fundraising initiative is part of Stonegate Group’s ongoing corporate fundraising partnership with the MND Assocation and MND Scotland.

MND Association and MND Scotland aim to improve access to care and provide information and support for those living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and Scotland. Both charities fund and promote research that leads to new understanding and treatments and brings a cure closer, whilst raising awareness of the disease. It is estimated that around 5,000 adults in the UK are currently living with MND and on average six people are diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease each day.

Frazer Grimbleby, Operations Director for Craft Union, said: “It was great to participate in this challenging fundraising activity for such a brilliant cause. We wanted to do something that would push us outside of our comfort zone as well as be something we would enjoy, and we are all very avid cyclists. The work carried out by MND Association is amazing and we love being able to support them for future research and support for individuals suffering from the disease. Myself and the team would like to thank all of you who supported us and donated.”

Ian Gardner, Head of Development at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Craft Union Team for their fundraising from this fantastic challenge. Contributions like these help us to support people living with MND, their families and carers. There is currently no cure or effective treatment for MND. Continued fundraising activities through our partnership with Stonegate Group help us to continue our crucial MND research into treatments and a cure for this devasting disease.”