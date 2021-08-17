Craft Union Raises Over £95,000 For Local Charities During UEFA EURO 2020

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group’s Craft Union Pub Company raised over £95,000 for local charities during the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament while the wider Stonegate business gave away over 60 tickets with Coca Cola to delighted football fans, gifting them the opportunity to be a part of the reduced crowd, in person at Wembley.

The staggering fundraising total was raised across Craft Union sites in their “A Crafty Road to the Final” campaign. Running throughout the tournament, donations came through various events such as football-related games and quizzes held by individual pubs. The money will be going to each of the pub’s local community causes to give back to the people at the heart of their local areas.

Frazer Grimbleby, Operations Director for Craft Union Pub Company, said “It was fantastic to see so many of our customers back in our pubs. Craft Union pubs have always had a brilliant atmosphere for sport, and when you factor in something like the EUROS, with England doing so well, it just creates boundless positivity and jubilation in our pubs.

“We have really missed enjoying live sport in our venues and after the year we’ve had it has made enjoying it with our local fellow footie fans even more special, we can’t wait for it to continue into the coming football season. Community support is a huge part of the ethos of Craft Union and the support we’ve received from our customers during this campaign has been amazing. It is a fantastic effort by all of our teams at Craft Union and enormous congratulations from all of us for their amazing work in fundraising such a spectacular amount.”

The stadium ticket competition ran across Stonegate’s We Love Sport App, which allows customers access to all the company’s offers and giveaways, as well as up to date information on the latest fixtures showing across the Stonegate estate.