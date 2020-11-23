How Vendors Can Christmas-Proof Their Business

For many, the end of 2020 will be a welcome sight.With the pandemic disrupting all aspects of our lives and turning the hospitality industry on its head, businesses have been challenged to adapt to ever-changing circumstances, as well as restrictions laid out by the government to mitigate the impact of the virus.

The Christmas period is traditionally a boom time for those in the service industry and, whilst this year may be slightly different, there is still the potential of increased custom from those celebrating the lifting of restrictions and welcoming the festive period.

But how can it be done, safely and successfully, in these trying circumstances? The following should be kept in mind for all businesses within the hospitality sector.

SAFETY IS THE PRIORITY

It’s important to stress that complying with the official government advice is of paramount importance; public health absolutely comes first.This will most likely mean that contactless payments are advised and encouraged, face coverings worn at all times, and social distancing will remain in place. Ensuring that customers are confident of their safety and wellbeing means they can relax, enjoy themselves, and will be willing to return in the future in the knowledge that your operation is sticking to the rules.

KEEP CUSTOMERS INFORMED ONLINE

Ensuring that new and returning patrons understand that you are open for business is essential. In a multi-tiered and sometimes confusing system, being clear with your messaging (how many can sit around a table, outdoor seating arrangements, updated opening times, track and trace policies) could mean the difference between customers choosing your venue over another.