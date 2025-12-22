Cricket Entertainment Venue Sixes Enters Administration as Southampton Site Closes

Share Post Share Email

Sixes, the cricket-themed social entertainment operator backed by investment group 4Cast, has appointed administrators after experiencing difficult trading conditions.

FRP Advisory has been brought in to manage the business, which operates 15 venues across the UK. The Southampton location has ceased trading, resulting in three redundancies, whilst the remaining sites continue to operate as normal.

Joint administrator Tony Wright confirmed that discussions are progressing with several potential buyers interested in acquiring the brand and its most successful venues. The administrators have committed to maintaining operations and honouring all customer reservations throughout the festive season and into the new year.

Founded in 2020, Sixes offers an experiential entertainment concept combining food and beverage service with interactive cricket experiences. Guests compete using bowling machines in a social setting, attempting to score runs whilst enjoying hospitality offerings.

The brand operates within the competitive experiential leisure sector alongside established names such as Flight Club and Boom Battle Bar. Partial backing comes from 4Cast, an investment vehicle established by England cricket captain Ben Stokes, international bowlers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, plus former player and agent Mike Turns. 4Cast previously provided funding to the business in 2023, though the exact stake held remains undisclosed. The BBC has approached 4Cast for comment.

According to FRP Advisory, whilst certain Sixes locations have demonstrated strong trading performance, others have underperformed. The administrators cited intense competition within the experiential venue market and constrained consumer spending driven by economic uncertainty as contributing factors.

The appointment follows England’s recent Ashes defeat, with the third Test loss in Adelaide confirming Australia’s series victory.

Administration represents a formal insolvency process where external specialists assume control from existing management to address financial difficulties. The primary objective is preserving the business as a going concern, though if rescue proves impossible, assets may be liquidated to satisfy creditor claims.

The wider hospitality sector has voiced growing concerns regarding rising operational costs, including increased business rates and minimum wage requirements, warning these pressures could trigger further closures and job losses across the industry.

Wright praised the company’s achievement in establishing a distinctive brand within the social entertainment market, noting the concept’s popularity with customers. “Whilst some locations have struggled in an increasingly competitive market, the business has significant potential,” he stated.

“We’re encouraged by the early interest we’ve received from parties interested in acquiring the brand and its strongest-performing sites. We’re confident that with the right investment and focus, Sixes can build on its core strengths.”

All remaining venues and franchise locations will continue trading, with the administrators working to secure a viable future for the business and preserve as many jobs as possible.