Croeso Pubs “Bowled Over” To Be Adding The Cricketers To Its Pub Portfolio

Croeso Pubs Ltd, the Cardiff-based pub chain which already runs eight venues, is taking over the lease of The Cricketers in Pontcanna.

The acquisition of The Cricketers means that Croeso Pubs now runs nine venues in and around Cardiff, Penarth and Mermaid Quay.

The Cricketers was run by the previous owners since 2010, but now the lease has been sold to Croeso Pubs, who will reopen it in a few weeks after carrying out £250,000 worth of improvements.

Croeso Pubs area director, Michael Haygarth, said of the acquisition:

“We are thrilled to be adding The Cricketers to our ever-increasing list of venues. It is a pub that is synonymous with the west of Cardiff and attracts tourists, walkers and locals alike and so we want to offer something for everyone.

“It is a great location in a stunning Edwardian townhouse just a stone’s throw away from Llandaff Fields and Sophia Gardens and we can’t wait to welcome clients, old and new, to try out our special Croeso atmosphere when they visit.”

Jamie Newman, Executive Chef at Croeso Pubs, has been working with the team on the menu for the new-look Cricketers. He said: “This pub is well known for its hearty meals and its warm welcome and we plan to build on that with our new menu. At Croeso Pubs, we celebrate all things Welsh with our produce and dishes, and so have been working hard with our suppliers such as the Rib & Oyster from Kilgetty and Sullivan’s green grocers in Cardiff, to create dishes that reflect the venue and appeal to our customers at a reasonable price.”