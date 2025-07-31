Offering More Than A Meal Unlocks Opportunities For Operators

Share Post Share Email

New research reveals how hospitality operators can attract and retain guests by elevating their offering beyond just food and drink, as 74% of consumers say they would visit a venue that provides an elevated experience.

The new GO Technology report, from hospitality tech provider Zonal, in partnership with CGA by NIQ, shows the opportunity for operators to boost bookings, inspire recommendations, drive repeat visits, build loyalty, and generate more spend, by offering their guests dining and drinking experiences beyond the ordinary.

In terms of the types of experiences that consumers would visit a venue for, the insight shows that guests can be motivated to spend more on interactive and engaging activities.

Of these, the most popular are:

Tasting menus (31%)

Games (25%)

Bottomless brunches (24%)

A surprise from the venue (24%)

Well-curated atmosphere (23%)

Others pointed to attentive staff who remember them (19%), exclusive or limited-edition food (19%), personalised visits (14%), drinks masterclasses (13%), and cookery classes (12%), all of which reveals a strong consumer appetite for food-led experiences.

In fact, nearly half (49%) of diners prefer full-service restaurants when seeking something extra special. This demand is driven by a desire to try new experiences (42%), enjoy a personal treat (38%), take part in engaging group activities (38%), and create lasting memories (31%).

Consumers’ interest in elevated experiences also extends to higher-tempo venues, such as bars (33%), drink-led pubs (23%), and nightclubs (13%) – demonstrating an opportunity for those venues to potentially attract new customers by taking inspiration from full-service restaurants and offering something more.

Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal, comments:

“This new research makes it clear that offering consumers an experience that goes beyond just a meal will boost bookings, drive personal recommendations, increase return visits, and build loyalty. It is, therefore, key to success.

“While there are many and varied ways of delivering such experiences, this insight shows that food still leads the way. Tasting menus, bottomless brunches, exclusive or limited-edition menu items, and cooking or drinks masterclasses all make the top 10. However, other popular ideas include attentive service and atmosphere showing that getting the fundamentals of hospitality right remains vital.”

Karl Chessell, CGA Business Unit Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA adds:

“Patchy consumer confidence and rising costs have made for a tough first half of 2025 in hospitality, but it remains a vital and much-loved part of consumers’ lives. In this challenging environment, elevating people’s experiences out of the ordinary is one of the best ways to loosen their spending and keep them coming back. Identifying the best ways to help them celebrate, enjoy treats and create memories in extra-special ways will be a major competitive advantage in the months and years ahead.”