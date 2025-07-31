Hull Community Pub Relaunches Following Over £260,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Crows Nest on Douglas Road in Hull officially relaunched on Thursday 24th July following a significant investment of more than £260,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub officially celebrated with an exciting evening of live entertainment – including a performance from local singer, Donna Atkinson – plenty of games and a complimentary prosecco reception.

Kiely Sharkett, operator of the Crows Nest, said:

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at the Crows Nest so far and it’s been amazing watching the refurbishment come to life. The pub looks absolutely fantastic, and it was a joy to reopen and show off its brand-new look to the community. We’ve already had great feedback from customers so overall I’d say the reopening was a huge success and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Once again, I’d like to thank Proper Pubs for all their support throughout this journey and I look forward to doing the team and the pub proud!”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s been a pleasure having Kiely at the helm of The Crows Nest and we are delighted that the opening night was a great success! On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we’d like to thank Kiely for all her hard work and we wish her the very best for the future!”