Croeso Pubs is Named Hospitality Business of the Year in Business in Wales Awards

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Croeso Pubs Ltd, the Cardiff-based pub chain, has been crowned Hospitality Business of the Year in the inaugural Businessin Wales awards.

The pub co – which runs nine venues in and around south Wales – beat off tough competition from Cardiff City Football Club, Glamorgan Cricket Club, Park Plaza and Hospitality Events Network Wales to be named best in the business at the awards, which were held at Parkgate Hotel in the Welsh capital.

The Hospitality Business of the Year award recognised a standout Welsh hospitality business that delivers exceptional service alongside commercial success and a sustainable, considered approach.

Croeso was applauded for achieving Best Bar None accreditation in every one of its venues, including Cardiff nightspots The Philharmonic, Brewhouse and Retro, marking significant recognition of the team’s dedication to the highest standards of safety, customer service and responsible alcohol management.

The pub co also plays an active role in shaping and supporting Cardiff’s hospitality sector through its ongoing involvement with FOR Cardiff, the city’s Business Improvement District. Area Manager Nick Newman has served as a Director of FOR Cardiff since its inception in 2016, helping to drive initiatives that enhance the city centre experience for businesses, residents and visitors.

Croeso Pubs, which also runs Blue Bell, Daffodil, The Discovery, The Bear’s Head, The Dock and The Cricketers, was also hailed for its commitment to support Wales through strong partnerships with Welsh suppliers and independent producers, showcasing the best of Welsh food and drink across its venues.

Michael Haygarth, Area Director of Croeso Pubs, was there to pick up the award and said of the win: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. As a Welsh hospitality business, it means a great deal to be recognised for the work we do to support local suppliers, our communities and our people. This achievement belongs to our fantastic teams and loyal customers, who make our venues such special places every day.

“This award is a fantastic recognition of what Croeso Pubs stands for. Our name reflects the Welsh principle of ‘croeso’, and we are passionate about creating inclusive, safe and welcoming spaces where everyone feels at home. We are proud to bring these values to life across all nine of our venues every day.”