New Webpage Promotes Careers in Bristol’s Hotels

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A new webpage has been launched to encourage people to consider careers in Bristol’s vibrant hotel sector and give businesses an opportunity to highlight their vacancies.

The Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) has recently launched a re-designed website which includes, for the first time, a dedicated Jobs page.

BHA Chair Adam Flint said: “The new page allows our hotel members to advertise any vacancies they have to support working within the sector and to encourage people to consider careers within our industry.

“People can browse the page, decide on a location, role or hotel which appeals to them, and then get in touch directly with that hotel.

“It’s all part of our aim to promote hospitality – and working in hotels in particular – as an exciting field in which to carve a career.

“Often, particularly among younger jobseekers, roles in hotels have been seen as a stop-gap or temporary fix to earn a bit of money while deciding what people really want to do.

“However, there are tremendous training and progression opportunities, and we are trying to encourage people to think of hospitality not as a quick fix to make some money or a temporary job for the time being, but as a sector in which you can carve a long-term career.

“Launching the Jobs page on our new-look website is just the beginning. We are also looking to develop more work experience opportunities as we move into 2027 and develop stronger partnerships with local councils.

“Our overall approach is for us, as a sector, to be more visible, approachable and to ensure that jobseekers in the region are aware that there is a great career path waiting for them.”

He added: “Huge thanks should go to the BHA People sub-committee for supporting this work and laying some firm foundations for us to build on over the coming months.”