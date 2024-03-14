CSE EPoS Solutions

Share Tweet Share Email

Established in 1975, Cornwall Scale & Equipment Ltd are now one of the largest Suppliers of Cash

Registers and Electronic Scales in the South West Of England, as well as shipping world-wide.

Whether you are looking for a basic low cost Cash Register or a fully integrated, EPOS solution for retail or hospitality environments, we are always happy to help.

Supplying and maintaining cash registers and scales throughout the south west of England. All makes and models including Sam4s, Casio, Pi Electronique, Aster and much more.

Full training and support on any make and model of Cash register, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

• Cash Register Rolls and Ink Rollers/Ribbons

• Pricing guns and labels • Money Counting Scales

• Money Sorters • Forge Note Detectors

• Monitor lines • Stock control Software

• Paging Systems