Pukka – the nation’s number one pie brand[1] – has been making and baking its bestselling full-on flavour pies for over 60 years. From traditional All Steak, to stadium favourite Chicken Balti, along with award-winning Vegan and Vegetarian[2] recipes, Pukka continues to delight customers across the UK.

To offer hot Pukka pies with ease at any venue, Pukka’s Heater Package includes a tabletop oven unit that heats pies from frozen to ready-to-serve in under 2 hours. The package is available direct from Pukka at £299 + VAT and comes with 36 free pies and a branded POS kit with everything you need to start serving right away. Also available from the Pukka Foodservice website is a range of resources including a Heat & Serve Guide, Social Media Toolkit, and bespoke POS.

From 2024, Pukka is offering NEW Gastro Pies. With a choice of Steak & Ale or Chicken & Mushroom, they provide the perfect offer for a sit-down meal occasion.

Encased in crispy puff pastry with a rustic crimp, these deep filled delicious pies are hand finished with a sprinkle of thyme or black pepper.

Contact trade@pukkapies.co.uk to find out more

