Daish’s Holidays Raises Over £45,000 For Leading Gynae Cancer Charity The Eve Appeal

Daish’s Holidays, a UK based family-owned coach holiday provider, has raised £45,901.11 for its 2024/2025 charity partner The Eve Appeal, the UK’s leading charity funding research and raising awareness of gynaecological cancers.

The impressive total is the result of a 12-month fundraising campaign that included an overnight trek up and down Mount Snowdon, the highest peak in England and Wales, for three team members from the company’s Bournemouth head office, and guest contributions staying one of Daish’s 12 hotels in England and Wales.

The funds raised will directly support The Eve Appeal’s work, helping to fund lifesaving research into the prevention and earlier diagnosis of the five gynaecological cancers, raise awareness of the signs and symptoms, and run a free and confidential nurse-information line called Ask Eve.

Paul Harper, commercial director at Daish’s Holidays, said:

“In December 2023 we sadly lost Daish’s company founder Mrs Jeanne Wilson, following her brave battle with cancer. We chose The Eve Appeal as our charity partner for 2024/2025 as a tribute to Mrs Wilson and to support the charity in its tremendous efforts in early detection and prevention of gynaecological cancers.

“We’re incredibly proud of the effort our team and guests have made to support such an important cause, raising such an incredible amount.”

Athena Lamnisos, CEO of The Eve Appeal, added:

“We are incredibly grateful to Daish’s Holidays for its fantastic support over the past year, raising an amazing £45,000 for The Eve Appeal. From taking on the Snowdon at Night trek, to fundraising activities and guest contributions, it’s just been the most incredible effort from the whole team. Every pound raised will go towards helping save lives by preventing and earlier detecting gynaecological cancers. Having Daish’s by our side supporting that goal has been truly fantastic and is a wonderful legacy in memory of their founder, Mrs Wilson.”

Daish’s Holidays is raising money for 12 charities in 2025/2026, with each hotel selecting a charity partner of its choice. The charities include Guide Dogs UK, The Wave Project, Hospitality Action, Alzheimer’s Society, Wild Heart Animal Sanctuary, MENCAP, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, Weldmar Hospice, Children with Cancer UK, RNLI, and St David’s Hospice Care.