Diners Eating Earlier As 6.12pm Is The New 8pm

A new report reveals that the average preferred start time for a dinner reservation is now 6.12pm, as the post-Covid trend for going out earlier gains momentum.

The report, GO Technology: Why 6.12pm is the new 8pm, produced by leading hospitality technology provider Zonal in partnership with CGA by NIQ, shows that just 2% of bookings in the UK are now for after 9pm.

The survey, of 5,000 British adults, also shows that while in 2024 46% of all bookings were for times between 12pm and 6pm, in the first quarter of 2025, this rose to 48%.

When asked what is driving consumers to go out earlier, 37% said it is due to convenience, overlapping with other motivations such as:

Ease of booking (22%)

Shorter waiting times (16%)

Better public transport options (18%)

Perhaps surprisingly, the drive towards earlier visits is being driven by younger consumers, with 22% of 18- to 34-year-olds going out earlier than they were a year ago (up by 3%). However, there is also a shift for older demographics, with 11% of 35- to 54-year-olds bracket also choosing to go out earlier compared to 2024 (+5%), representing the biggest change across all age groups.

As consumers are tending to go out earlier, the survey shows that technology has an ever-more important role to be convenient for consumers. Over a quarter of consumers say the ability to book in advance (29%) and pay quickly (28%) via tech could enhance their visit. Another notable benefit is the ability to see how busy a venue is (27%) — particularly appealing for those going out earlier in order to avoid long queues or waiting times.

Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal said:

“This emerging behavioural trend is having a significant impact on our industry. To meet these changes, operators need to understand the underlying motivators and in doing so they will be better equipped to make the operational changes, experiences and offers needed to give consumers what they want and to make the most of the opportunity.”

Karl Chessell, CGA Business Unit Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA added:

“The movement towards earlier meals and drinks is reshaping the landscape of hospitality. As our GO Technology research shows, traditional daypart boundaries have blurred, and consumers are no longer rooting their occasions in set times of day. This is creating new headaches for some operators, but for those who can flex the offer there are sizeable opportunities too. There’s certain to be more change in timings, and tracking the very latest needs of consumers from morning to night will be crucial.”