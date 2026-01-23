Data-Led Diversification Helps Operators Meet Guest Needs

Share Post Share Email

By Patrick Clover, Founder and CEO at Stampede (https://stampede.ai/)

Customer behaviour across the hospitality sector is changing. Adults of all ages are going out with different expectations, priorities and purchasing habits. Some people eat out earlier in the day, some don’t. Some drink, but visit venues more often. For some, the visit is about convenience and price. Whereas for others it’s about exclusivity, a sophisticated menu and ambience.

These needs differ from person-to-person and are certainly not uniform across all generations either. Patrick Clover, CEO and Founder, Stampede explains the important role that data plays in helping hospitality businesses to define and refine their proposition, and meet all generations’ guest needs appropriately.

Additionally, depending who you speak with, some suggest that targeting Millennials instead of Gen Z is the way towards success. But is this assumption entirely accurate, and how can operators drive true long-term growth?

Who is my customer, really?

This is why hospitality operators need a clearer picture of who – exactly – is walking through their doors. Is it the Silent generation? Is it a Boomer? Or is it in fact Generation X (GenX), a Millennial or GenerationZ (Gen Z)? What are they ordering?

What days and times are they coming in? How much are they spending? Which staff and table locations are they more receptive to? Or, what beer, cocktail or meal is driving revenue at a particular restaurant, bar or pub? Of course, some venues are purpose-built and designed around the specific needs of the various generations mentioned. However, in either instance, guest data informs success.

Without accurate guest profile and spend data adding the colour and detail to the picture of who a customer really is – Millennial, Gen Z, or otherwise – how can operators really tell whether their food and drink proposition is working, and whether or not they need to diversify any of it? Is marketing to Millennials still working for them for instance, or do marketing horizons need to be broadened, or refined? This kind of guest insight can enable a struggling or growing venue to thrive. But, without access to this customer data, it will continue to be challenging for operators to establish a long-term, strategic, profitable way forward that meets their customers’ needs, irrespective of age and gender demographics.

Data-based growth

Capturing the right data and using the correct technology is vital; it provides an accurate view of the state of play within a business. This is where an AI-enhanced, guest engagement platform, that unifies data from multiple customer touchpoints, offers hospitality businesses that strategic and practical answer.

While many brands are focusing their attention primarily on operational improvements, these modern technologies are enabling operators to capture, segment, market to and retain customers more effectively according to behaviours instead of demographic guesswork. They are enabling operators to bring more of the right kinds of customers back through the doors.

Those that drive loyalty and long-term growth.

When someone makes a table booking via a restaurant’s website, or logs on to the Wi-Fi at a pub or bar, data should be captured into a guest engagement platform. Or, when guest profile data is integrated into a payment platform like Square’s POS, this customer data becomes even richer providing insight about what has actually been purchased during visits to a restaurant, bar or hotel. This enables operators to instantly see how often someone visits, what the average spend per head is, drink and food preferences, or whether they responded to a particular promotion. The list is almost endless.

What is key within this scenario, is that the data being captured is ubiquitous and provides insight to marketing teams about their next steps. Instead of executing marketing campaigns based on guesswork, restaurants, bars and hotels can form relationships with their customers and market to them based on what they are truly likely to be interested in. This flips marketing and outreach campaigns on their head. It makes relationship building more focused, personalised and targeted. What is more, this information also helps operators fine-tune menus, promotions, events and loyalty strategies.

Data-led diversification is not an option

The Guardian spoke with CGA research recently. CGA points out that during 2025 the number of pizza restaurants has fallen from 5,000 to 3,750. Within this same piece, The Guardian reports Domino’s Pizza Group’s chief executive announced he had “stepped down with immediate effect” and explains that, “it was ‘pretty obvious’ the group should broaden its menu,” in order to compensate for rapid growth in the fried chicken market. Notably, this story has also pointed out a rise in chicken restaurants and Asian cuisine.

Although this news about Domino Pizza Group centres on the fast food industry, this kind of moment in time demonstrates the risk and pressure many restaurants, bars and hotels are up against across the board when they do not consider what the data is telling them about what the market and their customers want. However, with reliable guest data, restaurants, pubs and hotels can track emerging patterns: ranging from falling interest in specific items to rising demand for alternatives, and they can then diversify with confidence.

Data doesn’t pigeon-hole customers by generation either.

Instead, it reveals what they value and desire. This insight provides operators the clarity to evolve marketing, outreach and guest engagement in ways that meet every guest and generation’s needs. Assumptions can be tested and clarified. And, in a market where behaviours are shifting quickly, diversification guided by real data – not guess work – offers the most reliable foundation for growth.

Finally, instead of guessing whether to market to Millennials or Gen Z, or the various other generations available to connect with, why not let the data be your guiding light?