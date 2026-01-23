Shepherd Neame Recorded Strong Sales In The Second Half Of 2025

Share Post Share Email

Pub group and brewer Shepherd Neame has hailed a bumper Christmas with like-for-like trade during the 26 weeks to 27 December 2025 up 4.5%, with retail pubs trading “very well” over the festive and New Year period.

The group currently numbers 285 sites in south-east England.

Shepherd Neame said Retail like-for-like sales improved 8.1% in the five weeks to January 3, owing to a strong performance inside the M25.

Further, the company said its Tenanted estate “continues to deliver robust performance”, with like-for-like pub income up 3.1% in the 26-week period.

Total beer volume fell 6.6%, said Shepherd Neame, with own beer volume down 12%, owing to the “ongoing decline in national volumes”.

Jonathan Neame, chief executive of Shepherd Neame, said:

“Demand has remained resilient throughout this period in our pub business, and we have enjoyed a particularly strong Christmas trading period.

“Whilst our sector continues to face cost headwinds, we expect these to ease as we progress through 2026. The company continues to trade in line with the board’s expectations.”