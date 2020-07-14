Data Shows Growth In Hospitality Following Reduced Lockdown Measures

With many businesses in the Hospitality, Leisure and Entertainment sectors opening their doors for the first time since lockdown began, Barclaycard Payments, which processes nearly 40 per cent of all transactions in the UK, shines a light on consumer spending following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Despite the wet weather seen over large parts of the country, Barclaycard Payments data shows that the public took advantage of the long-awaited re-opening of pubs, bars, restaurants, hairdressers, cinemas and theme parks.

Across the whole of Hospitality, Leisure and Entertainment, Barclaycard Payments saw a 19 per cent increase in the total number of transactions compared to the weekend before, and a 7 per cent increase in the total value spent.

However, social distancing measures are still having a significant impact – year-on-year, the total value of transactions across Hospitality, Leisure and Entertainment was down 45 per cent compared to the same weekend last year.

Nevertheless, the lifting of restrictions was still a cause for celebration, for both the public and businesses. For pubs and bars in England, compared the previous weekend, when they were only able to offer take-away and delivery services, the weekend saw them able to serve drinks and food on the premises for the first time since March. This change contributed to a spike of 295 per cent in total value spent in pubs and bars compared to the previous weekend.

Barclaycard Payments also witnessed a similar surge in demand among its hairdresser and barber clients, who were able to open their doors for the first time since lockdown began. Foodies were also able to enjoy eating out in restaurants for the first time since March, leading to an increase of 13 per cent in the total amount spent in UK restaurants compared to the previous weekend.

Contactless continues to be the preferred way to pay in-store, both because it’s safer and more convenient than paying with cash or handling a card machine – Barclaycard Payments processed 137 per cent more contactless transactions over the weekend compared to the previous weekend.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said: “While this weekend certainly gave us reasons to celebrate, we’re not out of the woods yet. We know that our clients are doing their utmost to incorporate social distancing measures into their operations in order to maximise revenue, while also keeping their customers safe. As our contactless figures show, the good news is that consumers are still comfortable with the idea of shopping face-to-face, which will bring hope those businesses that are still trying to adapt and thrive in the current economic climate.”