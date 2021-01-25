Deadline Extended Until End Of Month For Springboard Awards For Excellence

Share Tweet Share Email

Springboard UK has extended the entry deadline for its annual Awards for Excellence until Friday 29th January.

Chris Gamm, CEO of Springboard UK, said: “We’ve been blown away by the amazing, inspirational entries already received for Springboard’s Virtual Awards for Excellence, but with the challenges businesses are facing right now, a few have asked for a little more time. Therefore, we are pleased to say that we will be extending the submission deadline to give even more businesses the opportunity to showcase their best practice, resilience and outstanding contributions.

“It’s been a hugely challenging year for hospitality, but we’ve seen some amazing innovation: from the way businesses operate, market themselves, and develop their teams, to the way they look after their people and unlock new opportunities. This is the chance to recognise your colleagues, team, or the people you do business with and I encourage you to use the additional time to enter.”

The awards are open to any hospitality business that is proud of their achievements over the past year. This year there is also the option for businesses or members of the public to nominate another deserving business or individual. New to this year, the awards will include additional categories to showcase businesses and employees who have gone above and beyond, demonstrating the ability to quickly adapt and implement new, successful initiatives in order to support their employees and communities during the pandemic.

There are 16 different awards to choose from falling under the main categories of Staff Support, Business Innovation and Community. The most impressive entries in each category will be presented virtually in March. The Awards will be an opportunity for companies to build their employer brand and gain industry recognition – all the while supporting the Springboard Charity.

To enter, or find out more about The Springboard Awards for Excellence, visit https://springboard.uk.net/awards