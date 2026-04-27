Cost Crunch and Reduced Spending Claims More Than 300 Venues in a Single Quarter

Share Post Share Email

Britain’s pubs, bars and restaurants are continuing to close at an alarming pace, with new figures showing more than three licensed venues disappearing every day as operators battle rising costs and subdued consumer spending.

The latest Hospitality Market Monitor from NIQ, using data compiled by CGA by NIQ, reveals that the total number of licensed premises fell by 0.3% during the first quarter of 2026.

By the end of March, the UK’s licensed outlet count stood at 98,609 — a net loss of 305 sites since the end of 2025. The drop marks a second consecutive quarterly decline, reinforcing concerns that closures across the sector are gathering momentum rather than easing.

For many operators, the pressures remain intense. Businesses continue to contend with higher wage bills, increased energy costs and ongoing inflation across food and drink supply chains. At the same time, consumers are tightening their belts, with discretionary spending on eating and drinking out increasingly under strain amid the wider cost-of-living crisis.

The combination is proving difficult to absorb, particularly for independent and smaller operators, where margins are already tight. Analysts warn that further challenges could lie ahead, with geopolitical tensions — particularly in the Middle East — posing a risk of renewed volatility in energy markets, potentially driving costs even higher.

The downturn has affected all major segments of the licensed trade, with no category reporting growth in the opening months of the year. Casual dining venues have seen some of the steepest declines, with outlet numbers dropping by 0.9% as consumers cut back on meals out. Bars have also been significantly impacted, reflecting their reliance on discretionary spending.

However, there are some signs of resilience within the wider hospitality landscape. The accommodation sector continues to outperform other segments, supported in part by evolving consumer habits and indications of a rebound in domestic tourism.

Licensed hotels, in particular, have recorded year-on-year growth and now sit just 4.7% below their pre-pandemic levels of March 2020. This compares favourably with the overall hospitality market, which remains 14.3% behind where it stood before COVID-19.

With overseas travel becoming more expensive and household budgets stretched, industry leaders anticipate a rise in UK-based holidays over the coming months. Hotels, guesthouses and holiday parks could benefit from increased demand as more consumers opt for staycations.

Karl Chessell, Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA at NIQ, said: “Soaring costs have taken a heavy toll on hospitality in the first quarter and forced hundreds of businesses to close, with distressing impacts for the operators and employees concerned.

“Confidence among leaders and consumers alike is low, and geopolitical crises are likely to cause more damage in the months ahead.

Many pubs, bars, restaurants and other outlets have shown remarkable resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, but thousands are now nearing breaking point. Without targeted support, more closures can be expected over the rest of 2026.”