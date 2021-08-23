Delivery And Takeaway Sales Growth Begins To Stabilise As Consumers Return To The On Premise

Share Tweet Share Email

Despite restrictions on indoor service lifting following ‘freedom day’, deliveries and takeaways are set to maintain a significant share of restaurant and pub groups’ operations, the latest CGA & Slerp Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals.

It shows sales in July were 206% higher than in July 2019—a drop on the growth in June (225%) and May (273%), following the return of indoor service in June and ‘freedom day’ in July. Although the lifting of all restrictions across hospitality has led to an increase in eating out, delivery has maintained its 20.5% share month-on-month while takeaway sales (defined as being collected from an outlet by the customer, including Click & Collect and Drive-Thru) declined by 1.3%.

This correlates with the significant growth in delivery sales compared to 2019, which in July was nearly three times higher than takeaways. In total, delivery and takeaways accounted for over a third of restaurant and pub groups’ sales in July.

“As consumers returned to eating and drinking out following restrictions lifting, growth has naturally begun to slow in delivery and takeaway sales. However, it’s clear that consumer behaviours have shifted and hospitality at home will remain an important consideration,” said Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA.

“Understanding the balance between out-of-home and at-home preferences will be key to shaping sales and marketing strategies for all brands, as consumers continue to embrace the delivery and takeaway trend.”

“Hospitality at home remains key for our sector and it shows with online delivery market share remaining at 20.5%. With the multiple challenges facing the sector as it reopens, it is now needing more than ever a focused approach to delivery as an incremental business stream,” said JP Then, Founder of Slerp.

“It’s exciting to see businesses starting to hire dedicated online ordering experts and create exclusive

online offerings to continue to power growth. This is especially key for marketing to consumers during the upcoming seasonal period.”