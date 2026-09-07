Demand for ‘Mocktails’ Soars as Pub Customers Continue to Moderate their Drinking

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Alcohol-free cocktails are fuelling growth in low and no sales according to research by pub company and brewer Greene King.

The findings show that customers choosing low and no options have increased across all drinks categories compared to research in 2024. While no and low alcohol beer accounts for almost half of sales, the biggest jump in demand has come from cocktails which have increased by 19% compared to 2024, making it the second largest category, overtaking low and no cider and wine.

Greene King sells over 300 non-alcoholic drinks across its 1,600 managed pubs, and surveyed 1,200 consumers to learn more about their attitudes and behaviours towards moderation and no and low alcohol. Almost half (44%) of those asked said they are moderating their alcohol intake over the year and not just in Dry January. One of the biggest occasions for choosing more low and no was during sporting moments, an increase of 11% compared to 2024, followed by date nights.

Danny Ayton, Greene King’s trading director, drinks, said: “We are listening to our customers and recognise that when they go out, they don’t want any less of a social experience just because there’s no alcohol in their drink. Moderation is now a part of everyday life and the days of being limited to ordering water or soft drinks when people are looking for a non-alcoholic drink are thankfully over. We continue to evolve our low and no menus and app offers to suit all tastes and occasions so our customers can moderate their drinking, without compromise, as and when they want, whether they are out for lunch, watching live sport or meeting up with friends or family, day or night, weekday or weekend.”

Researchers found that most customers today expect to see a designated low and no section on drinks menus while packaged low and no products continue to have a higher awareness than draught. Visibility of products, range and price are viewed as the biggest drivers in the fast-growing category.