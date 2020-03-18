Diageo Pledges Support To The UK On-Trade During Covid-19 Crisis

Drinks company Diageo has unveiled measures to help support the on-trade trade as it faces unparalleled challenges from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Yesterday (St Patrick’s Day), Guinness, which is owned by Diageo pledged £1m to support bartenders in the free trade across Great Britain, to cover bartenders’ wages, with a maximum of £600 available for each outlet.

Anyone working in the drinks trade will be given the opportunity to attend a complimentary Diageo Bar Academy Training Course, via www.diageobaracademy.com, consisting of virtual training and online learning. Training includes modules such as the ‘business of bar tending,’ which can provide practical advice and may help to manage quieter trading periods.

Diageo is helping to support smaller retailers, pubs and bars up and down the country by providing flexibility on order size and allowing smaller customers to manage their inventory in this fast-moving situation. This will be applied across Diageo’s total trade customer base in a bid to help customers access product more easily and manage their cash flow in these challenging circumstances.

Dayalan Nayager – Managing Director Great Britain, Ireland and France at Diageo, (pictured), said, “The British drinks trade is facing one of its most challenging times ever and we want to help our communities when they need us most.

‘We all need to come together to support the trade and I would urge all my fellow drinks producers to do what they can to help our British pubs, bars and retailers and restaurants over the next few months.”