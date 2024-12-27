Digital ID for Pubgoers in Bid to Boost Hospitality Sector

Share Post Share Email

The UK government is set to modernise the Licensing Act 2003, introducing a legal framework allowing individuals to use smartphones as proof of age when purchasing alcohol. This innovative change, expected to come into effect next year, will enable consumers to present secure digital identities as an alternative to traditional forms of ID such as passports or driving licences.

Under the new system, patrons at pubs, bars, and shops can verify their age through digital means, potentially leaving wallets and physical IDs at home. Landlords and retailers will be equipped to scan digital credentials using QR codes or NFC technology, ensuring swift and secure verification without revealing sensitive personal information, often displayed on physical identification.

This update is expected to streamline the customer experience, particularly during busy periods, by reducing waiting times at the bar. Additionally, it provides an added layer of convenience for individuals who no longer need to carry physical identification while enjoying a night out.

To support this transition, businesses will have access to a range of digital verification providers, with over 50 companies already certified under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework. These certified providers ensure a secure and reliable system for age verification.

Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, highlighted the benefits of this modernisation: “This change benefits both consumers and businesses, spurring the economic growth we need as part of our Plan for Change. By next Christmas, you won’t need to carry a wallet or risk losing important documents like your passport or driver’s licence when heading out to celebrate. With a certified digital identity on your phone, you can raise a glass in your local pub without hassle – a step forward in making age verification safer, easier, and more convenient for everyone.”

The hospitality sector has warmly welcomed the initiative. Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, remarked: “Digital ID can make life easier for both consumers and businesses, and we’re pleased to support its introduction. Forgetting your ID is a common frustration for customers, and these new measures could make such inconveniences a thing of the past. We look forward to collaborating with the government to ensure smooth implementation while keeping additional costs for businesses to a minimum.”

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) echoed this enthusiasm. James Hawkins, Director of Communications and External Affairs at the BBPA, commented: “This welcome change aligns the Licensing Act with current technological advancements, making visits to the pub simpler for both customers and staff. This additional way of carrying ID offers greater convenience and reduces the risk of losing vital documents during a night out.”

With the roll-out of digital age verification, the UK’s hospitality and licensed on-trade sector is poised for a technological transformation, enhancing convenience and security for consumers while supporting businesses in delivering efficient service. As the countdown begins, this modernisation promises to redefine how age verification is managed across the nation.