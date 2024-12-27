Well Done…The Chiltern Centre!

Share Post Share Email

The Chiltern Centre, who provide specialist care for 16-30-year-olds with disabilities, partnered with Velvet & Blooms, holding a fundraising wreath-making workshop at Brakspears The Bull on Bell Street, Henley on Thames. Lauren from Velvet & Blooms says, “We are totally over the moon to be working with the Chiltern Centre as it holds a special place in our hearts as Velvet & Blooms was started to support young adults with special needs.

Cheryl Purver from The Chiltern Centre said, ‘Huge thanks Velvet & Blooms, The Bull on Bell Street for letting us take over the courtyard and the staff who helped us make this a success. Also, thanks to Brakspear Giving Back, who donated an additional 25% through their Giving Back Scheme, which helped achieve a fundraising total of £912.50! Most of all, thank you to those who came, created, and supported.