Dine-In Represents More Than Two Thirds Of Reopening Sales In Restaurants

Share Tweet Share Email

According to the recent quarterly update to the Lumina Intelligence UK Restaurant Market Report 2020/21, the majority of purchases are now made in restaurants following the easing of restrictions. In total, 67.7% of restaurant purchases were made on-site in the 12 WE 11.07.2021. In comparison, 18.7% ordered for delivery and 9.6% ordered for collection.

The report also highlights some of the key differences between branded and independent restaurants. For example, a greater proportion of consumers eat in in independent restaurants (58.5% vs 46.5%), which is helping to drive a greater average spend (£20.60 vs £18.00).

Dinner occasions are the still the most important for branded and independent restaurants, accounting for nearly two thirds of total visits for each.

Alcoholic drinks are more likely to be purchased in independent restaurants than branded restaurants. 42.2% of drinks purchased in independent restaurants are alcoholic, compared to just 15.6% in branded restaurants. However, in both independent and branded outlets soft drinks is the top choice of beverage.

Furthermore, independents outperform branded restaurants for all satisfaction ratings. Independent restaurants achieve scores of 78% for freshness and food quality and taste and outperform the market average for all ratings. Branded restaurants underperform compared to the market average on numerous counts including atmosphere, drink quality and friendly service.

Pizza hut remains the most visited brand – 12% of branded restaurant occasions are served by Pizza Hut, driven by its established delivery offering. Nando’s and Wagamama are the next most visited brands by share, due to the vast number of outlets across the UK as well as appealing to more health-conscious shoppers with a variety of healthier options to traditional fast-food choices.

Katherine Prowse, Senior Insight Manager at Lumina Intelligence said, “Delivery has provided a significant lifeline to restaurants over the past 18 months, however with restrictions easing, operators will be glad to see consumers returning to dine-in occasions. Over the 12 week period, independent restaurants have led the way in terms of spend and consumer satisfaction, as well as driving a higher proportion of dine-in footfall. In particular, independents achieved strong satisfaction scores for freshness and food quality and taste. Operators can capitalise on this opportunity by highlighting local suppliers on menus and on social media.”

Find out more about Lumina Intelligence’s UK Restaurant Market Report 2020/21 here.