Hospitality Industry Leaders Join Charity Pennies To Accelerate The Micro-Donation Movement

Share Tweet Share Email

Fintech charity Pennies has attracted 40 leaders from across hospitality, retail, payment and technology to help accelerate and strengthen the ubiquity of its pioneering micro-donation movement. Members include leaders from UKHospitality, Nando’s, Greene King, Adnams, and Rank Group.

Over the last decade Pennies has revolutionised digital customer giving, meeting the demands of consumers moving away from cash and embracing digital – and proving a seamless way to donate small amounts to charity when making a purchase by card and digital wallet.

Andy Wood, CEO at Adnams, chairs the group and said, “The hospitality industry has long embraced Pennies, and our collective customers have contributed hugely to the 125 million donations already made. These generous gifts have transformed real people’s lives and communities across the UK.

“Now hospitality is returning more fully from the pandemic, we know consumers will continue to give in huge numbers – at an absolutely vital time for charities who are delivering essential services against a backdrop of falling funding overall.

“The new Hospitality Advisory Board that I have the honour of chairing, aims to raise awareness of the industry’s “best kept secret”, and we ambitiously hope to realise micro-donations’ potential to raise £1bn a year for UK charities.”

Alison Hutchinson CBE, CEO of Pennies said. “We are thrilled and overwhelmed by the support from the hospitality industry, stepping forward to unlock even faster growth of this fantastic movement that has raised over £30M for 750+ charities – which for us is really just the start. Our success so far belongs to the millions of people who have given their digital spare change when shopping – and our next challenge is to ensure every consumer is able to do just that, no matter the environment in-store, online or in-app. There is a great deal to do together.”

Pennies is an award-winning fintech charity with an important mission to protect and grow micro-donations – ensuring the public has digital ways to keep donating the small amounts of money that are so vital for charitable causes. Because micro-donations matter, now more than ever.