Dole Foodservice

Dole (formerly Total Produce) is the world’s largest and most accomplished fresh produce provider, with an extensive network of foodservice depots throughout the UK, reaching from Cornwall to Edinburgh.

Dole sources and distributes an extensive

range of fresh produce across all major categories including fruits, vegetables and salad – extending from the more familiar to the truly exotic. Dole also supply an extensive range of dry goods, fine foods, frozen and dairy.

Serving the retail, wholesale and food service sector, Dole UK is a complete fresh produce solution provider, offering a comprehensive menu of services to our customers, ranging from simple service provision to an independent grocer to complete category management for major multiples.

Continually striving to offer the highest quality fresh produce along with the best possible service, Dole offers national distribution through our fleet of more than 500 temperature controlled vehicles. Through our unrivalled infrastructure of depots nationwide, we are uniquely positioned to deliver value to both national and independent customers – supplying both locally grown and globally sourced produce from the finest producers across Dole’s extensive supply base.