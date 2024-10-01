South West Coffee Co. – Your Partner in Coffee

Share Post Share Email

We can help you make the most of your coffee and hot drinks service, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty – together with increased profits.

We offer a wide range of coffee machines, all at competitive prices and with a range of rental, fnance and leasing options available.

We have our own in-house engineering team and guarantee the highest levels of customer service, ensuring downtime is kept to an absolute minimum. Wholesale customers get discounted service charges, further enhancing the overall value of working with us. With experience in all makes of machine, we have no problem working with your existing equipment.

We even offer a free inspection and service to new customers to make sure your machine is running as it should before getting to work serving up some of the best coffee going…

We also supply a full range of leading, premium products for your hot drinks service.

“Not only are deliveries super quick and reliable but we’ve been given fantastic training and continual support in all aspects of our coffee offering. Their branding looks fantastic and we’ve had great customer feedback too so couldn’t be more delighted!”

Jane – RIVER EXE CAFE, Exmouth

For further information call 07776 184141, email hello@swcoffeeco.com or visit www.swcoffeeco.com