Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate Wins Large Hotel of the Year at East of England Tourism Awards

Essex Based property, Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate, has won ‘Large Hotel of the Year’ at this year’s East of England Tourism Awards, which champions the very best tourism and hospitality businesses in the region, recognising quality, innovation, and best practice.

Held at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich, Suffolk on Thursday 16 March, the awards highlight the incredible work being done in the East of England, and celebrate the people, places, and partnerships that enable the tourism sector to grow and thrive. The event was held in association with Visit East of England, and in partnership with Visit England Awards for Excellence. Down Hall Hotel will now compete with other areas of England at the Visit England Awards for Excellence held later in the year – the most coveted accolade in English tourism.

Linden Beattie, General Manager at Down Hall, comments: “We are thrilled to have been awarded Large Hotel of the Year at the East of England Tourism Awards. It is testament to the hard work, commitment and efforts from the team who strive to offer memorable hospitality across 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We will continue to invest in the hotel and are currently creating our all-new casual dining space, developing schemes for our next phase of bedroom upgrades, and working hard to achieve higher levels of sustainability across all aspects of the hotel.”