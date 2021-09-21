Drinkaware Supports National Hospitality Day and the Sector’s Workforce

National Hospitality Day is a fitting tribute to everyone in the industry who has worked so hard to look after their customers and keep businesses afloat over the last 18 months.

It is welcome to see that the role hospitality has as an employer is central to the day and Drinkaware understands the impact the pandemic has had on individuals affected by lockdown, furlough, and the risk of redundancy. So, it is appropriate that many participating venues are build- ing a charitable element into their activities with funds raised being donated to four key hospitality industry charities that provide care for those in the hospitality family who need physical, well-being, financial or employment support.

This is a sector impacted more than most by the pandemic and the day reflects how much people missed hospitality when it was closed. It provides an opportunity to reinforce the industry’s importance to the British way of life and economy, and rediscover the value of pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, and venues.

It is also a chance to recapture the enthusiasm that people have for meeting up with family and friends in a regulated environment. By providing confidence in returning to these key community assets, with experiences that help create positive memories, National Hospitality Day has the potential to develop occasions that create repeat visits and help rebuild an industry that has been decimated by COVID.