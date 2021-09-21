West Sussex Pub Launches A New Library And Digital Hub

Share Tweet Share Email

Publican Stephanie Young has opened a new library and digital hub at The Queens Head in West Chiltington, West Sussex, to reinforce the pub’s position at the heart of the village and support families and local residents.

Stephanie, who has run The Queens Head for the past three years, decided to transform an area of the pub into a relaxed library area with shelving featuring 200 books and sofas so that people can read and connect.

As part of this initiative a digital hub has also been introduced where villagers have free use of a PC, Wi-Fi and a printer for a nominal fee. Staff will be on hand to help any of the customers who might need some digital support.

The project was opened with the expert help and a Community Services Fund Grant from Pub is The Hub, the not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

Stephanie said: “There is nowhere in the village where anyone from families to retirees can relax, read, chat and hopefully learn more about the digital world.

She adds: “We realised how important the library and digital hub was for bringing people together. It was also important for us to help struggling families who may not have access to computer facilities to help support their children’s schooling.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Anthony Miller said: “This new hub will be an important asset for the village, especially as we try to return to more normality.

“Stephanie has really stepped up to help everyone in the local area from the youngest to retirees and give them somewhere to relax and meet.”