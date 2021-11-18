Earls Barton pub scoops gold prize at Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards

The Old Swan in Earls Barton has scooped gold prize in the Local Food Hero of the Year category of the 13th Annual Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards, sponsored by Moulton College.

Keith Goddard and Paul Dexter of The Old Swan were presented with their award at a ceremony held at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton at the end of October.

The pub team were celebrated for their work throughout the pandemic where they undertook a variety of activities to support their community. These included organising the donation and distribution of food and warmth hampers throughout the winter, including pantry staples, blankets and fleeces. They organised regular lunches and went shopping for the elderly and vulnerable in the community. This is not the first recognition of their great work, as they were also featured on BBC primetime favourite The One Show.

Paul said: “We’re delighted to have received this award which is testament to all the hard work the team have put in over the last 18 months under difficult circumstances. We’d like to thank the judges for their kind words and our local community who have helped us go from strength to strength since we re-opened our doors and have really shown us their support. We look forward to welcoming guests new and old to celebrate the success with us.”