UK Curry Restaurants To Be Honoured At Celebration of the Curry Industry

‘Curry Oscars’ Return To Honour Crème Of UK’s Curry Restaurants

The UK’s favourite curry restaurants, as nominated for by the British Public, will once again be honoured at the trailblazing and foremost celebration of the industry, British Curry Awards in association with Just Eat, as it returns for its 17th year after the pandemic challenges.

The finest curry restaurateurs from across the UK will descend on the Capital in the hope of being recognised as the best restaurant in their region and honoured with a jewel in the crown of the UK curry restaurant industry award sector at the prestigious ceremony onMonday 25th November at Battersea Evolution.

Recognised globally as the original and most respected award ceremony in the UK curry industry and the ‘Curry Oscars’, as highlighted by former Prime Minister David Cameron, British Curry Awards will once again welcome in person prominent personalities from the worlds of politics, sport, showbiz and entertainment alongside celebrity chefs and curry restaurant owners and their staff from across the country. Last year’s ceremony, which was live streamed due to pandemic restrictions, was attended virtually by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan; Love Island contestants, Amy Hart, Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico; TOWIE star, Jess Wright; and model and TV personality, Caprice among others. TV comedian and impressionist, Rory Bremner, hosted the virtual event, which was live streamed to audiences globally.

This year’s ceremony has particular significance, given the challenges faced by the industry over the past 18 months of the pandemic, and will acknowledge the industry’s spirit and resilience through difficult business and personal circumstances. The industry has seen many leaders, pioneers, restaurateurs and staff tragically lose their lives to Covid. This year’s ceremony will pay tribute to those that have passed away.

Additionally, operational issues such as supply chain and staff shortages and the knock-on effect of multiple lockdowns has had a lasting impact on business. Nevertheless, the entrepreneurial spirit and strong will of the UK curry community continues to work tirelessly to serve customers and diners across the UK with the nation’s favourite dish.

British Curry Awards Founder, Enam Ali MBE, is the UK’s leading spokesperson for the curry industry and has been promoting it globally for the past 45 years. A restaurateur himself and owner of Le Raj curry restaurant, Epsom, he says, “It gives me great joy that, after the challenges of the last 18 months, my industry friends in the UK curry fraternity and public figures will unite once again in person at the home of the British Curry Awards – Battersea Evolution – to celebrate the nation’s favourite curry houses while also recognising the issues we, as an industry and as a nation, have faced during the pandemic.

Testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the cross-generational migrant community that comprises the UK’s curry industry, we have come back ever more determined to serve curry lovers up and down the country, continuing to take on all challenges head on and ensure the industry continues to thrive once again. At the same time, we will pay tribute to our industry colleagues that we have sadly lost to Covid. Their presence is deeply missed among us.”