East Midlands Based Multiple Operator Takes On Second Star Pubs Lease

Bups Chaggar, a former director of TRG (The Restaurant Group) has taken on a Star Pubs1 lease for The Five Bells in Bugbrooke with business partner Denis Gill. Bups already runs another Star Pub, The Three Crowns at Barrow Upon Soar, with a further three leased pubs in his portfolio, The Carrington Arms in Ashby Folville, The Malt Shovel in Barkby and The Blue Ball in Rutland.

The Five Bells has been closed since July 2023 and will reopen the first week in December creating 15 new jobs following a joint £400,000 refurbishment of the pub by Star Pubs and the partners.

Funds are being spent totally overhauling the exterior and interior of the pub, which will consist of a bar / lounge and a dining area with disabled access, disabled toilet and parking space.

The Five Bells will look and feel completely different to before and aims to have one of the best pub gardens in the area. The inside will benefit from a top-to-toe redecoration and new furniture giving it a fresher, lighter, airier feel. Outside the pub is also having a makeover with new lighting and signage. At the front there will be tables and chairs for alfresco dining and on the refreshed patio new seating and festoon lighting.

Drinks at The Five Bells will include a selection of premium lagers, wines, ciders and spirits and barista style coffee available from 12.00 noon throughout the day.

The food menus offer something for everyone from burgers and Italian favourites to Punjabi Fusion dishes.

Says Bups: “Denis and I have many years hospitality experience from working in a corporate background to running traditional village pubs. We appreciate the important role pubs play in a community and are focussed on making sure pubs stay open.

“A year ago, I had two pubs. The number is now four. We’re interested in expanding our estate to as many as 10 pubs looking at areas between Watford and Northampton area as well as in Leicestershire.

“The current economic challenges don’t deter us as people will continue to want to eat, drink and socialise. When one door closes another door opens. We want to be in position to open doors but will only do if it is worth our while and the relationship with ourselves and the breweries is good.”

Lee Dishington, Investment Manager for Star Pubs adds: “We’re delighted to be co-investing with Bups and Denis to reopen The Five Bells after a two-year closure. Bups has a great understanding of what villagers want from their local. He’s done a fantastic job turning around other village pubs and I am confident The Five Bells will thrive again under his and Denis’s stewardship. I wish them well.”