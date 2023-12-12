Edinburgh Expansion For European Hotel Group

Share Tweet Share Email

International hotel operator MEININGER is expanding into Edinburgh after agreeing a deal with property development company S Harrison, which will see a 1970s office building in the Haymarket area transformed into a stunning new hotel.

York-based S Harrison acquired Osborne House in 2018 and has worked with Edinburgh based architect Comprehensive Design Architects on the transformational plans for the building, which will include 157 bedrooms and incorporate a bar and lounge area on the ground floor.

The building, which is located just West of Edinburgh’s city centre, is close to the Haymarket tram stop, and only a short walk from Princess Street.

Since MEININGER unveiled its first hotel in Berlin in 1999, it has grown considerably and now offers more than 19,000 beds in 26 European cities such as Kraków, Cologne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, Rome and Vienna.

The 157-bedroom Edinburgh hotel will have 549 beds in a mix of rooms including classic doubles, and private multiple-bed rooms. It will also have a taxi drop off area, disabled parking and secure cycle store. Work will start on the new hotel early next year.

Ann Scott, managing director at S Harrison said: “We’re very pleased to agree this deal and look forward to seeing our vision for Osborne House begin to take shape. Edinburgh remains one of Europe’s most popular destinations for tourists and business travellers, hence our decision to hold this asset to further strengthen our investment portfolio.

“MEININGER has established an enviable reputation for offering modern, well-designed hybrid hotels in key cities throughout Europe that appeal to all types of guests.

“When all this is combined with Osborne House’s location, in a very vibrant area, just a five-minute walk from Haymarket station and close to both Murrayfield Stadium and Edinburgh city centre, there’s no doubt it will become a very popular hotel.”

Ajit Menon, CEO at MEININGER Hotels added: “We are excited to bring the proven and successful MEININGER hybrid hotel concept to Edinburgh, re-entering the United Kingdom and further expanding our presence in Europe. We believe that Edinburgh, with its lively, diverse and unique nature resonates with the MEININGER culture. Edinburgh attracts families, couples, backpackers, school groups, friends and business travellers alike, making the city a perfect fit for our brand.”