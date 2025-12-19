Editor’s Viewpoint: A Very Merry Christmas to All!

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.As I write this on what the trade affectionately calls “Mad Friday”, I’m reminded of my own years in operations when this final Friday before Christmas meant all hands on deck, double-stocking the bars, and bracing for what would inevitably be one of the most frenetic nights of the year.

Tonight, millions will pour into pubs across the UK, finishing work parties and launching into Christmas celebrations with the kind of enthusiasm that keeps hospitality teams working flat out.

If you’re one of those pulling pints, managing the floor, or keeping the kitchen running tonight, you have my deepest respect and gratitude.

Here’s hoping you all have a very busy and profitable festive period – heaven knows you’ve earned it after the year we’ve had.

Speaking of which, our lead story this week captured the attention of the entire sector.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch delivered what can only be described as a perfectly landed punch when discussing the plight of pubs. Mocking the PM, she quipped: “What pubs has [the Prime Minister] been speaking to?

“They’ve been barred from all of them. It’s not my fault they have got nowhere to drown their sorrows.”

Ouch. Harsh, perhaps, but true? The response from our readers suggests absolutely.

Our posts on social media – do we still call them tweets? – once again drew record views (for us) , and the comments were palpable. The message from the sector is crystal clear: we simply cannot afford these increases. It really is that simple.

The Chancellor’s tax-raising budget, with its £26 billion increase in employer National Insurance levies, has been blamed by business leaders for significant job losses. Initial estimates suggested 276,000 jobs at risk, though later revisions put the figure at around 126,700 fewer employees on payroll than in October 2024.

The OBR noted that downward revisions to productivity forecasts alone would reduce expected tax revenues by around £16 billion by 2029-30. One suspects our 2025 budget will only increase that figure.

As I said last week, I support the MP ban with a very heavy heart. It should never have come to this. Even Labour MPs have now joined the chorus expressing concerns, and I do hope an early new year rethink is on the cards, bust some sort of action is needed.

But let’s not end on a sour note. Despite everything – the tax increases, the challenges, the uncertainties ahead – our sector remains resilient.

Tonight, Mad Friday will prove once again that pubs are the beating heart of British social life. You’ll be there serving, smiling, and creating the memories that make Christmas special for millions of people.

So from all of us at CLH NEWS to all of you in the trade: thank you for everything you do, every single day. Have a wonderful, well-deserved Christmas break. May your tills ring merrily, your staff stay healthy, and your spirits remain high.

Here’s to 2025 being the year our politicians finally listen.

Merry Christmas, everyone.

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com