Editot’s Viewpoint: Good News! As MPs Rally to Support Pubs!

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

Firstly, I want to thank all those who have commented on our 25th anniversary.

We have received some wonderful feedback from valued advertisers and valued readers alike. Your kind comments are much appreciated.

Our lead story is once again positive news—well, I say positive, but in the real world it should not be necessary to call on an elected Chancellor to stop taxing an industry into oblivion.

When we elect people to office, there is an expectation that they will act in the best interests of the country and economy, and I really cannot see that at present­.

That said, when we see such a large amount of cross-party support for the hospitality and on-trade, with MPs calling for direct action, it is a clear sign that the Chancellor is on the wrong path and must change course.

Our lead story is in fact two rather distinct stories. The first is a survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the BBPA, where a staggering 96% of Conservative MPs and 86% of Labour MPs expressed support for pubs. What were the others thinking?

The second is a further story where a group of 50 MPs have written to the Chancellor demanding change. As I often say, quoting one of the great truths: a nation cannot borrow its way out of debt or tax its way to prosperity. And MPs are, it seems, waking up to that fact.

I also note that international visitors spent an additional £562 million across Britain as a result of activity by national tourism agency VisitBritain/VisitEngland—so they say! Results also show that 60% of this estimated additional spend, £336 million, was in destinations outside of London.

Not that I wish ill on London, but it is so refreshing to see international tourism extended beyond the capital. VisitBritain’s annual review comes as its just-published inbound tourism forecast estimates £34.6 billion would be spent by international visitors in the UK this year, up 6% on 2024. Looking at visits to the UK, 44.3 million visits are forecast, up 4% on last year.

And what do we read today? Rachel Reeves has been urged to hit holidaymakers in the pocket at the Budget by imposing new green taxes on flights.

According to reports, the Chancellor “should consider a range of levies on aviation” to ensure the sector pays “its fair share” towards Britain’s Net Zero targets. Ms Reeves should also consider a “wider review of aviation taxation to ensure that the ‘polluter pays’ principle is upheld,” the Environmental Audit Committee report adds.

It really cannot go on!

I would encourage all our readers to follow us on X/Twitter @CLHNews and visit our website at www.catererlicensee.com to sign up for our twice weekly e-newsletter.

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com