Editot’s Viewpoint: Halloween – A Welcome Boost in the Dead Zone

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

Today marks one of the on-trade’s most commercially significant event days: Halloween.

What was once (back in my day) a relatively minor occasion for children has transformed into a major revenue driver for pubs, bars, and hospitality venues across the UK, now rivalling New Year’s Eve for some operators as a key date in the hospitality calendar.

And it couldn’t come at a better time.

Those of us who’ve worked on the frontline know this period all too well – what I’ve always called “the dead zone” (no pun intended). That challenging stretch when the summer crowds have dispersed and we’re still weeks away from the Christmas and New Year rush.

Halloween, followed by Guy Fawkes next week, provides a crucial commercial lifeline during this traditionally quiet spell.

Frankly, I’m grateful it’s Halloween today rather than Bonfire Night – with this dreadful weather, any firework display would be a complete washout!

These autumn celebrations also bring some much-needed cheer as we adjust to darker evenings following last weekend’s clock change.

We could all use that cheer right now, particularly as we brace ourselves for what our lead article suggests may be a challenging budget ahead for the sector.

The numbers speak for themselves about Halloween’s importance.

Venues that embrace the occasion with themed events, decorations, and targeted promotions see substantial rewards.

Footfall increases significantly, particularly among the lucrative 18-34 demographic, with well-executed Halloween events boosting per-customer spend by an estimated 30% compared to typical late-night trading.

Spirits are the undisputed stars of Halloween night, with sales surging by approximately 28.7%. Vodka sales rocket by 71%, whilst tequila sees a 51.6% uplift.

Halloween-themed cocktails and shots fly off the bar, and the good news extends across categories, with beer and cider also recording year-on-year growth.

Better still, the trading opportunity extends beyond October 31st itself. Many consumers now celebrate over the preceding weekend, creating an extended promotional window that savvy operators can maximise.

If you’re looking for last-minute support materials, we have downloadable posters available at https://catererlicensee.com/posters-for-special-events/

Here’s to a successful Halloween evening and weekend for all our readers. Make the most of it – we’ve earned it!