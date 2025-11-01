Half of Young Adults are Now Choosing No & Low-Alcohol Drinks

Share Post Share Email

Half (49%) of young adults are choosing no & low-alcohol drinks to moderate their drinking – nearly doubling since 2018 (28%), according to a new report from Drinkaware, published earlier this month.

The report examined trend data from Drinkware’s annual Monitor since 2018, the only nationally representative survey of the UK’s drinking habits. It looked at who is using these drinks to moderate, how this has changed, and what it says about the UK’s drinking culture.

Encouragingly, uptake of alcohol-free drinks among risky drinkers – those who drink above the Chief Medical Officers’ low-risk guidelines of 14 units per week – has more than tripled, rising from 7% in 2018 to 23% in 2025.

Meanwhile, the majority (59%) of risky drinkers who consume no- or low-alcohol products use them instead of regular-strength alcohol. A further 25% use them either as a replacement or an addition depending on the occasion. Only 9% said they drink them alongside regular alcohol. Trends with clear potential for reducing alcohol harm.

According to the data, almost half (44%) of UK adults are choosing no and low-alcohol drinks to moderate their drinking – up from 31% in 2018. It also revealed a sharp rise in UK drinkers opting for alcohol-free options to moderate their drinking, from 18% in 2018 to 31% in 2025, with consumption of low-alcohol products also increasing from 25% to 33% over the same period.

Karen Tyrell, CEO of the charity Drinkaware, said: “It is great to see young adults leading the charge in the growth of no & low drinks. But it is the rise in their use by risky drinkers which shows their potential for helping to reduce alcohol harm.

“The Government’s Ten-Year Health Plan for England rightly highlights their growth as an important tool in tackling alcohol harm. Swapping a regular beer, wine or cocktail for one of the many no and low-alcohol alternatives is an easy way to cut down on your drinking.”

Drinkaware’s research found that motivations for choosing no & low options vary by gender, socio-economic background, generation and type of drinker, ranging from a focus on improved health, curiosity, a desire to reduce alcohol intake to the wider range and better availability of no & low options.