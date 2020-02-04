Educate Consumers To Boost Wine Sales, Says New Report

Operators and suppliers can use recommendations, tastings, menus and other tools to help consumers improve their knowledge of wine and rejuvenate sales.

That is one of the key messages from the fourth edition of CGA’s Wine Insight Report series, produced in association with on-trade drinks website The Buyer and available now to purchase. The ‘Next Big Thing For Wine?’ report reveals major market trends and forecasts, plus insights to help restaurants, pubs, bars and suppliers reverse a trend that has seen still wine sales dip by 5.9% year-on-year.

Research for the report finds that two in five out-of-home wine drinkers have an active interest in the category—but just 6% consider themselves very knowledgeable about it. Since knowledgeable consumers are much more likely to try new drinks, there is a clear incentive for the on-trade to improve their understanding of aspects of wine like grape, origin and vintage.

The report highlights important nuances in the best ways to increase the appeal of wine to different age groups. The 18 to 34 year-old group feels most knowledgeable about wine and is much more likely than average to be influenced by bar staff’s recommendations and wine tasting events. Those aged 35 to 54 are more inclined to self-learn rather than seek advice, using educational wine menus to make their choices. Consumers aged 55 and over are the most demanding of staff knowledge—and they are the group spending the most money on average on wine too.

Mark Newton, senior partnership development manager at CGA, said: “We know that wine can be a daunting drinks category for consumers to navigate, and this report shows how a big knowledge gap is holding back sales. Tools like recommendations, menus and tastings can all help people to feel more comfortable about choosing wine, and greater confidence leads to greater spending. But consumers behave very differently in this complex market, and it is crucial to know which marketing levers to pull for which age groups.”

Newton added: “Operators and suppliers have done a great job lately in telling consumers stories about provenance and flavours in drinks categories like craft beer and gin. Learning a few tricks from these booming markets could help to inject fresh energy into the wine market in 2020 and beyond.”

The ‘Next Big Thing in Wine?’ report, based on CGA’s exclusive BrandTrack survey of British wine drinkers, reveals a host of major trends in the out-of-home wine drinking market, including:

A renaissance in English wine, sales of which are up 33% year-on-year

Increasing innovation in serves, including self-dispense and canned wine