Ei Publican Partnerships Rolls Out ‘Here’s To The Pub’ Campaign Offering Free Drinks* Across Its Estate Throughout October

Ei Publican Partnerships has partnered with Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, Britvic, Diageo, Heineken, Molson Coors, and Sharp’s Brewery, to offer customers up to 100,000 free drinks, across more than 1,250 participating pubs in October.

Running from Thursday 1 October to Thursday 29 October, customers are eligible for one free drink a week which they can claim by downloading a voucher via the Great British Pubs website. The site also contains a search function to find out which pubs in respective areas are taking part.

Ei Publican Partnerships has teamed up with Will Mellor, the Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star, to launch the consumer campaign.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Ei Publican Partnerships, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again. But this time, as a thank you, we’ve extended the offer so that our customers can have up to one drink a week throughout October on an exciting and wide range of products, including from the low and no category.

“Our customers have been fantastic in supporting their local pubs post lockdown, and this is our way of giving something back to them. It continues to be a difficult time not just for our industry, but for our customers, with local lockdowns and tougher restrictions feeding feelings of uncertainty and worry.

“This offer will allow our customers to continue to enjoy their local pubs in the safe and secure environment that our publicans and teams deliver while having a drink on us.”

To find out which pubs are taking part and a complete list of drinks available, please visit: https://great-british-pubs.co.uk/