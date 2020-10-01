Seafish Launches 20-Year Love Seafood Consumer Initiative

Seafish, the public body that supports the UK seafood industry, has launched its new Love Seafood consumer brand platform today (1 October 2020).

The new brand is driven by a 20-year initiative to reverse the decline in consumption of seafood in the UK. It aims to positively influence attitudes towards and inspire consumers to incorporate more fish and shellfish into their diets.

Love Seafood is being launched with a new identity, website and social media presence. It replaces Fish is the Dish, the previous Seafish consumer brand.

The wide-ranging launch campaign will consist of consumer-facing advertising across radio, TV, print, outdoor and streaming platforms. It will also feature CJ Jackson – a chef, cooking writer and seafood expert.

Love Seafood Social, a week-long programme of online events involving celebrities, chefs, social media influencers and seafood businesses across the country, will follow from 12 October.

Seafish has spent 18 months in development of strategy, brand and communications planning to get to the launch. It is working with four of the country’s leading advertising, marketing and PR agencies; Frame, Wire, LUX and The Lane.

Greg Smith, Head of Marketing at Seafish, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to launch our new Love Seafood brand and see our extensive planning come to fruition. Our previous Fish is the Dish brand was successful and popular but as attitudes towards food and consumer behaviour change, it was time for us to take stock. We’ve relished the opportunity to re-evaluate where seafood is positioned in the minds of consumers, and in securing its long-term future relationship with the nation.

“Our planning period has given us time to position Love Seafood as a single, powerful message built and owned by the seafood industry. Through creation of our Love Seafood Group, with members representing businesses across the seafood supply chain, we have embedded industry expertise and insight into the fabric of the brand to benefit both businesses and consumers.

“We’re realistic about what we want to achieve and the timescales required for this. We know we won’t change national attitudes overnight, which is why Love Seafood is a long-term initiative. We’re aiming to inspire a generational shift in attitude towards seafood and tell the story of this incredible industry.”

A central pillar of Love Seafood will involve showcasing the people and brands that make the UK’s seafood industry a world-leader. Known as Love Seafood Champions, companies and people across the full supply chain are invited to get involved in Love Seafood’s marketing opportunities on an ongoing basis. Further information on becoming a Love Seafood Champion and the benefits for businesses will be revealed soon.

Seafish is also issuing a range of assets for businesses to use across their own websites and social media channels via its online asset bank.

For further information on Love Seafood, please visit the Seafish website: www.seafish.org/promoting-seafood/love-seafood-consumer-brand/