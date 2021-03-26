EI Publican Partnerships Support Continues To June

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group is continuing its support for Ei Publican Partnership publicans with rent and trade credits throughout April, May and June. This support builds on the substantial financial assistance given to publicans in the form of significantly reduced rents and trade credits, together with Government grants including the latest restart grants of between £8,000 – £18,000 as pubs prepare to reopen.

Tied publicans operating substantive agreements in England, will receive rent and trade credits throughout April, May and June, maintaining rent credits of up to 90% prior to outdoor areas opening on the 12th April. Following this date, the company will be providing publicans with trade credits equivalent to 100% of the value of the rent until 16th May when pubs can open indoors. This will enable pubs to restock their cellars and follows the approach that was successfully deployed after the first lockdown in July 2020. Trade credits will then continue at 75% of the value of the rent until 20thJune. In addition publicans will further benefit from special promotional pricing on wines, spirits and minerals.

For its publicans in Wales, existing rent credits of up to 90% are currently being maintained pending confirmation from the Welsh Government on the reopening timetable.

Nick Light, Managing Director, Leased & Tenanted, for Stonegate Group said “We are proud of the continuous financial support we have provided to our publicans throughout the pandemic and believe that these substantial trade credits, worth up to 100% of rent, will greatly help our publicans to successfully reopen their pubs. We are also providing a raft of re-opening advice, business-building tips and undertaking investment in outdoor areas so that our publicans can open safely and attract old and new customers alike who we know are keen to return to the great British pub.”