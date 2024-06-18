CGA’s Pubtrack Reveals Consumers’ Top Pub Operators

Share Tweet Share Email

A consumer tracking service has unveiled its latest rankings of Britain’s biggest pub operators, based on guest satisfaction, revisit potential and recommendation scores.

PubTrack is an exclusive tool that combines CGA’s Outlet Index with a survey of 10,000 nationally representative pub-going consumers. It delivers accurate insights into guest behaviours and sentiment towards a wide range of metrics.

The new PubTrack rankings reveal that Brunning & Price, part of The Restaurant Group, is Britain’s top pub operator—for the second year in a row after topping the list in 2023. It is joined in the top five by St Austell Brewery, Hydes Anvil, Youngs and Everards. See below for the full top ten.

Brunning & Price also tops the rankings when measured solely by guest recommendation ratings, ahead of Youngs and St Austell. Hydes Anvil scores highest according to guest satisfaction scores, with Brunning & Price and JW Lees in second and third places. City Pub Company achieves the highest likelihood of revisit, ahead of St Austell and JD Wetherspoon.

CGA client business partner Danielle Rowlands said:

“These PubTrack rankings provide the inside track on pub operators’ engagement with their guests. They’re an expert guide to which businesses are leading the way in satisfaction, and a valuable tracker of the groups and operational areas that need improvement.

With consumers’ spending still under significant pressure, keeping guests happy and creating brand champions has never been more important, and PubTrack is the ideal starting point for strategies that deliver even higher satisfaction and sales.”