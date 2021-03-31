Embracing Technology To Open Up New Revenue Streams and Automate Operations

From ever-evolving Government guidelines, to forced closures for months at a time, over the last 12-months the hospitality sector has faced countless obstacles.The pandemic resulted in significant changes across the indus- try, as reducing the level of human contact became essential.

The past year has also led to the digital transformation of the sector being accelerated considerably, with some real shifts in the way many businesses operate. For small businesses particularly, it has proven that it’s crucial to streamline operations for greater efficiency. This can substantially increase revenue – and while it has been challenging, some are set to come out of the other side stronger than before. Not only have we seen the way businesses interact with consumers completely shift, but businesses have been forced to pivot for the better, creating new revenue streams and offering customers a new, streamlined experience.

AUTOMATING OPERATIONS FOR GREATER EFFICIENCY AND INCREASED PROFITABILITY

One of the biggest revenue drivers we’ve seen sweep the sector over the past few months has been hospital- ity businesses offering at-home dining experiences, via the introduction of cook-at-home kits or more traditional takeaway options for customers. Bars and restaurants across the UK have been creating bespoke experiences so that consumers can enjoy their favourite local spot from the comfort of their own home – and the key to running a successful takeaway service is to automate your processes.As with anything in the hospitality sector, timing is everything, with streamlined, efficient processes very much being the key to success.Automating workflows from the point of order to the kitchen, to the delivery driver, will ensure everything runs smoothly, resulting in less stress for your employees and of course an elevated customer experience.

For this very reason we’ve seen multi-functional ePOS systems grow in popularity in recent months, due to the fact they improve workflows, increase the speed of service and minimise the chances of human error. By implementing one single platform, which controls and integrates everything from point-of-sale and online ordering to delivery management and stock control, businesses can gain greater control over how they run their business and interact with their customers.